The 12th annual Julie Gobin Memorial “Hit the Greens for Scholarships” golf tournament will tee off at 8 a.m. Monday, March 22 at the Western Hills Golf and Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road, Chino Hills.
Cost is $175 per golfer, or $600 for a foursome.
The event has raised more than $270,000 in college scholarships for high school seniors in the Chino Valley Unified School District.
A putting contest will be held prior to teeing off.
There will be no shotgun start. Tee times will be emailed two weeks prior to the tournament.
Golf awards, goodie bags and team photos are included.
Winners will be announced virtually.
A dinner reception will not be held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For sponsorship and golf registration, schoolportraits online.com.
Information: sadams@schoolportraitsonline.com or (951) 532-4615.
