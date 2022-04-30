It’s that time of the year when mailboxes fill up with campaign literature and political signs dot the landscape.
The 2022 statewide district primary election will be held Tuesday, June 7 and Voter Information Guides will be delivered to the Post Office May 3. Mail ballots will be delivered to the Post Office on May 9.
In addition to statewide and countywide contests, the following offices will be on the ballot.
Chino Hills
• San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, fourth district
• Board of Equalization 4
• State Assembly District 53
• State Assembly District 59
• State Senator District 22
• United States Representative District 35
Chino
• Measure Y
• San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, fourth district
• Board of Equalization 4
• State Assembly District 59
• United States Representative District 35
• United States Representative District 40
Throughout May, the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters is offering seven one-hour virtual presentations to community groups so they can be informed and prepared for the election, said Melissa Eickman, of the Registrar of Voters.
Topics will include changes in the election as a result of redistricting, ballot security, in-person voting, and the four secure ways to vote.
Ms. Eickman said the Registrar has relaunched its website for a more user-friendly experience. Visit sbcountyelections.com.
For assistance in signing up for the virtual presentations, call (909) 387-8300 and ask to speak with the outreach team, Ms. Eickman said.
