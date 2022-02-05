A housing initiative called “Our Neighborhood Voices” that would allow local land use and zoning laws to overside conflicting state laws will be discussed and potentially supported by the Chino Hills City Council during its 7 p.m. meeting in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
The meeting will also be available for residents who wish to participate online via Zoom. The council is expected to adopt a resolution supporting the “Brand-Huang-Mendoza Tripartisan Land Use Initiative,” referred to as “Our Neighborhood Voices,” that would put a Constitutional amendment on the statewide November ballot to make zoning and land use locally controlled.
The initiative would also prevent the state legislature from passing laws invalidating voter-approved local land-use and zoning initiatives.
The initiative needs approximately one million signatures to qualify for the November ballot.
Councilwoman Cynthia Moran called for residents to get involved with signature gathering at the Jan. 11 council meeting.
The city’s legislative advocacy committee, consisting of Councilmembers Brian Johsz and Peter Rogers, met Jan. 27 and after hearing a presentation on the initiative, asked that a resolution be placed on the agenda for an official vote of support.
According to a city staff report, the State of California legislature has put forward and signed many bills in recent years that enact a “one-size-fits all” approach to land use planning and housing that remove the ability of cities to determine policies best suited for their residents.
“While the bills are aimed at producing affordable housing, most do not provide any incentives or requirements for low-income or moderate workforce housing,” according to the report.
In other business, the council is expected to approve the housing plan that incorporates the state mandate to build 3,279 new housing units in Chino Hills over the next eight years.
Of that number, 2,209 units must be zoned to accommodate high density housing.
Although the city is still waiting for responses from the California Department of Housing and Community Development, staff has recommended that the council approve the plan to meet the state deadline of Feb. 12. For information and to receive petitions: visit our neighborhoodvoices.com.
To join the meeting remotely, enter number 86197351711 in the Zoom application or call (669) 900-6833.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.