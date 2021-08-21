By Matthew Bramlett
Three housing developments were approved by the Chino Planning Commission Monday evening, bolstering the number of homes in the ever-growing Preserve.
In a quick meeting lasting just over 30 minutes, the commission voted unanimously to approve the developments in the Rancho Miramonte project area.
The plan presented by Chino senior planner Andrea Gilbert offers a glimpse into a new neighborhood in the area of Chino-Corona Road and Cucamonga Avenue, which according to the plan will be renamed Mill Creek Drive to line up with the existing neighborhood to the north.
The area, just southeast of the California Institution for Women, was the location site of several scenes from the first “Back to the Future” movie where the land stood in for the yet-to-be-built Lyon Estates neighborhood in 1955 Hill Valley.
Rick Wood of Trumark Homes, which purchased the property in 2016, thanked city staff for their help with the project, noting that the development “really suits the neighborhood.”
“We’re happy that all this hard work has brought forward to you a pretty handsome product,” Mr. Wood said.
One development is poised to have 76 single-family homes on just under 15 acres, a second development will have 33 single-family detached homes on 5½ acres, and a third will have 55 single-family detached homes.
The 76-unit development will be divided into three parts—a J shape in the north end of the proposed site and two smaller sites near the center of the planning area. Plans presented by Ms. Gilbert featured new streets, pocket parks and a hiking trail.
The 33-unit and 55-unit sites will be built just east of Cucamonga Avenue.
Currently, the east side of Cucamonga Avenue contains rows of cornfields and dirt lots. The south side of Chino-Corona Road features the remains of a long-abandoned farm, along with a couple of heavily tagged and ransacked houses.
It’s an area seemingly ripe for re-development.
The developments will feature single-story and two-story homes of varying architectural styles in low-to-mid density neighborhoods. Some of the homes will feature accessory dwelling units (ADUs), or extra units—either detached or attached with a separate entrance—that a homeowner can rent out for extra income.
Commissioner Kevin Cisneroz noted homebuyers are in the market for ADUs.
The state recently enacted laws to accelerate the development of ADUs to address the housing shortage.
Commissioner Curtis Burton had reservations about the amount of parking available per house when taking into effect the additional ADU.
“I think it’s going to be crazy out there,” Mr. Burton said.
Ms. Gilbert noted city codes and state law mandates an additional parking space for the ADU, and one of the three housing plans will offer a three-car garage which will free up more space. Street parking will also be permitted, she added.
Commissioner Robert Nastase praised the upcoming development as a little different from the square lots which have become commonplace in the Preserve development.
“I look forward to this being a pretty interesting project,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.