The City of Chino Hills and San Bernardino County has cancelled free Pfizer vaccine events scheduled for Tuesdays, April 12, 19 and 26 at McCoy Equestrian Center, City of Chino spokeswoman Nicole Freeman announced Thursday.
“We are working to reschedule,” she said.
COVID-19 testing dates were changed to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, April 13 and 20 at McCoy, 14280 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills
Information: (909) 387-3911.
