The year 2020 might be one we’d like to forget with the cancellations of high school and youth sports because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the year also saw a number of Chino Valley athletes producing unforgettable moments. Two more Chino Hills High basketball players from the 2015-16 team were drafted into the NBA, a freshman basketball player at Ontario Christian High eclipsed a 37-year-old record for most points scored in a single season and a golfer from Chino Hills earned three national collegiate awards in leading Pepperdine University to a national championship.
Here’s a look back at the past 12 months in sports.
January
●Chino Hills Aquatics club swimmer Teagan O’Dell is named Swim Swam’s National Swimmer of the Year in the 11-12 year old age group for the 2018-19 season. Coached by her mother, Marni, O’Dell finished the season with the top IMX score for 12-year-old girls. She is the top swimmer in the 100-yard IM, 50 and 100m free, the 100 and 200m back, 50m breast, and 200m IM.
●Chino Hills High graduate Lonzo Ball connects on a career-high seven 3-pointers in the New Orleans Pelicans’ 127-112 win over the Houston Rockets. Ball, the Pelicans’ starting point guard, plays a team-high 40 minutes in the victory, finishing 10 of 20 from the field, including 7 of 12 from behind the 3-point line. The 6-foot-6 guard also had 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a plus-minus of +12.
●Austin Awosika, an Ayala High graduate and senior guard with the Cal State Fullerton men’s basketball team, hits a right-handed 15-foot floating shot with 23.2 seconds to seal the Titans’ 77-74 victory over UCLA at Pauley Pavilion in Westwood. It was Cal State Fullerton’s first win over a Power 5 team in eight years. Awosika finishes with 15 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals for Fullerton.
●Chino Hills resident Brandon Arconado, a Bishop Amat High graduate, becomes only the 13th receiver at Washington State University to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season after going for 167 yards in the Cougars’ Cheez-It Bowl victory over Air Force. Arconado is the first Cougars receiver to hit the 1,000-yard mark since Gabe Marks in 2015. He had six games this season with at least 100 receiving yards in a game. His highest total was 148 yards in the Cougars win over Stanford.
●Don Lugo High graduate and University of Hawai’i defensive back Khoury Bethley is named an Associated Press All-Bowl honoree for the 2019-20 college football bowl season. Bethley, who graduated from Don Lugo High in Chino in 2018, makes 10 solo tackles (one for a loss) and picks off two passes in the Hawai’i’s 38-34 victory over BYU in the Hawai’i Bowl. The second of his two interceptions came with 25 seconds left in the game as BYU was driving the field down four points.
●About a dozen Chino Valley Unified elementary and middle school students plays basketball at The Staples Center during halftime at the Lakers-Pistons basketball game. The players train with Iso Elite club in Chino Hills. Team members are Coach Kenny Cabado, Andriy Fan, Isaiah Leon, Austin Sanchez, Nick Valdivieso, Adrian Sollom, Evan Valdivieso, Josiah Yang, coach Mathew Ponce, Jacob Hayes, Caden Wong, Kyle Chang, Deron Nixon and Zach Dimapilis.
●Bloomington High head football coach Josh Cronkite is approved for the Chino Hills High head football coaching position by the Chino Valley school board. Coach Cronkite takes over a Huskies’ program that finished 6-6 overall and 3-2 in the Baseline League and advanced as far as the second round of CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs in 2019 despite a coaching change midway through the season. Chris Stevens, the Huskies head coach since the start of the 2016 season, was forced to resign Oct. 10 when allegations of misconduct between freshmen football players surfaced.
●After leading the Ontario Christian High girls’ volleyball team to its second straight CIF State Division title, head coach Paige Liebhart is named 2019 Cal-Hi Sports State Coach of the Year in girls’ volleyball. Coach Liebhart, who completed her 11th season at Ontario Christian, was in her ninth month of pregnancy when the Knights ran the table in November to win the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 and CIF State Division 2 titles, finishing the season at 38-3.
●Chino High School wrestling wins its first league title in 18 years, knocking off defending Mt. Baldy League champion Montclair, 50-25, on the final regular season match of the season. The win also snapped Montclair’s 18-match win streak and was only the team’s third loss in eight seasons.
●The Chino Pegasus baseball team captures the 2020 USSSA MLK Tournament. Team members are Manager Marcus Munoz, Apolo Yonemoto, Isaac Medina, Colton Fox, Jayden Ruiz, Sammy Uriarte, David Arias, Joseph Valencia, Coach Jorge Arias, Marcus Munoz, Coach Esteban Ruiz, Ernesto Hernandez, Gavyn Alfaro and Aidan Erlandsen.
●Chino Hills High holds a jersey retirement ceremony in honor of two Okongwu family members who had a major impact on the Huskies basketball program as players during the past decade. The school retired No. 21 in honor of Onyeka Okongwu and the late Nnamdi Okongwu in a ceremony at the Chino Hills High gym.
●Ontario Christian High senior Jenna Holmes is named Cal-Hi Sports Player of the Year in girls volleyball for the medium schools division. Holmes led the Knights (38-3) to the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 and CIF State Division 2 championships in 2019, finishing the season with 438 kills and 349 digs. The Knights also won CIF-Southern Section and CIF-State titles in 2018. Ontario Christian senior middle blocker Payton Tazelaar is named to the Medium Schools second team and senior libero Selana Balderas earned honorable mention status for the 2019 season.
●The 12U Blackdogs baseball team capture the USSSA MLK Select 30 Tournament title. Team members are Kyle Henderson, Dylan Sandoval, Rene Moran, Julian Delgado, Mikey Lara, Brian Vu, Julius Ybarra, Aiden Esparza, Michael DeLucca, Jacob Smith, Nico Hamilton, Coach Houston Hernandez, Coach Jesse Lara, Jeremy Lee, Ethan McNeil and Coach Dave Hamilton.
●Ontario Christian’s Middle School varsity girls’ basketball team wins the Christian School League title with an 11-0 record. Team members are Crystal Briggs, Kileen Martin, Kailee Briggs, Genesis Hernandez, Sarah Wolfe, Brooke Bierbaum, Brooklyn Moore, Jada Bosompem, Isabella Cosme coach Racquelle Mouw and coach Rob Behnke.
February
●The Chino and Don Lugo high school girls’ basketball teams tie for the Mt. Baldy League championship with identical 9-1 records, each cruising past the four other teams in the league and winning on the other’s home court. Chino High’s Kylie Bergiadis and Don Lugo High’s Reanne Reola are named co-Most Valuable Players for the 2019-20 Mt. Baldy League girls basketball season
●For the first time in nearly a quarter century, the Ayala High boys’ soccer team captures a league title, finishing the 2019-20 Palomares League season with an 8-1-1 record. The Bulldogs clinched the title with a 2-0 win over Alta Loma at the Ayala High stadium in Chino Hills. The Bulldogs would reach the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs but fell to Oak Hills High on a cold-windy night in the high desert, 1-0.
●Ten Chino Valley high school football players earn All CIF-Southern Section honors for the 2019 season. They are: Division 5 (from Chino Hills High): Matthew Geeting, quarterback, junior; Tyler Perez, offensive line, senior; Isiah Carl, defensive back, junior; Tucker Belville, linebacker, senior; Division 6 (from Ayala High): Cole McCain, quarterback, senior; Anthony La France, offensive line, senior; Division 7 (from Don Lugo High):Gary Garcia, running back, junior; and Division 11 (from Ontario Christian High): Ricky Freymond, offensive line, junior; Connor Mooneyham, running back, senior; Nathaniel Lozano, tight end, senior.
●The Ontario Christian High girls’ basketball team captures the Ambassador League championship with a 14-0 record.
●Chino Hills resident LaMelo Ball is named 2019-20 Rookie of the Year in Australia’s National Basketball League, averaging 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in 12 games for the Illawarra Hawks. Ball receives 49 first-place votes for the award, beating second- and third-place finishers Kouat Noi and R.J. Hampton.
●Chino Hills High graduate Kyle Garlick is traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Philadelphia Phillies. Garlick plays 30 games with the Dodgers during the 2019 season, hitting .250 with three homes runs. He also played 81 games with the Dodgers’ AAA team in Oklahoma City, hitting .314 with 23 home runs. He is sent to the Phillies in exchange for minor-league left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert.
●Chino Valley “Team Finesse” wins the 2020 Boys Division 2 National Junior Basketball Championship Series Tournament title. Team members are Coach Rudy Lopez, Maximilian Stine, Antonio Lopez, Nathan Lopez, Daniel Aparicio, Jaiden Lineberger, Nathaniel Baca, Owen Cantos and Coach Owen Cantos.
●Chino United Extra Girls U12 soccer team captures the California State Invitational title in Irvine. Team members are Coach Bruce Campbell, Coach Frank Ramirez, Jaidyn Williams, Danica Peters, Jazlynn Williams, Viviana Hidalgo, Lilianna Acosta, Aidan Darney Paulina Beckett, Audrey Raglin, Vivianne Ramirez, Emily Prescott, Alareese Serafica, Alyssa Stoner and Amia Gomez.
●The Ontario Christian High girls’ basketball and girls’ soccer teams compete for a CIF-Southern Section title on the same day. The basketball team falls to Paloma Valley, 64-47, and the soccer team loses to Gabrielino High, 1-0.
●The Ayala High girls’ junior varsity basketball team wins the Palomares League championship with a 9-1 record. Team members are Coach Amber Jackson, Katelyn Longoria, Victorya Ha, Summer McNeal, Anais Marin, Verena Israil, Gian Kaur, Cindy Gu, Emma Wukelich, Yusra Khan, Jasmine Cerasuolo, Lauren Campos, Hailey Oestreich, Grace Quinones, Ariana Craig, Lehua Jamora and Coach Shay Smith.
March
●Chino High baseball retires jersey No. 11 in honor of 1993 graduate Geoff Blum, who later played 14 seasons in Major League Baseball and hit a game-winning home run in Game 3 of the 2005 World Series. Several former players and coaches attend the ceremony at the Chino High baseball field.
●Chino High’s Victoria Rodriguez finishes with a 2-2 record at the CIF State Girls Wrestling meet at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield. The senior, ranked eighth from the CIF-Southern Section in the 111-pound division, lost her opening match to No. 1-ranked Cristelle Rodriguez of Buchanan High by pin in 1:46. Rodriguez pins Sierra High’s Cami Jarmon at the 5:00 mark and Granada Hills High’s Christy Jose in 2:46 before getting pinned by Hillcrest High’s Niah Ledesma in 2:46. It is the second straight appearance for Rodriguez at the CIF State Girls meet.
●The Chino Valley Unified School District accepts the resignation of Chino Hills High girls’ softball coach Mike Southworth after 11 seasons with the Huskies.
●The Ayala High baseball team wins the Loara Tournament and the Don Lugo High baseball team captures its Don Lugo Preseason Tournament.
●With several first-place finishes and many athletes placing in the top five, the Chino Hills High boys track and field team wins the 19-team Brea Relays meet championship at Brea Olinda High School in Brea. The Huskies score 113 points, which was 41 points higher than second-place Diamond Bar High and 49 points more than third-place finisher El Rancho High. On the girls’ side, Chino Hills varsity place third in the 20-team meet and the frosh-soph team place second out of 15 teams.
●A week after competing in the women’s marathon Olympic qualifying event in Atlanta, Chino resident Grace Gonzales places fifth in the women’s elite division at the Los Angeles Marathon. Gonzales runs a time of 2 hours, 50 minutes and 9 seconds to place 25th overall (men’s and women’s) in the 26.2-mile race that took thousands of runners from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles to Santa Monica.
●Ontario Christian girls’ basketball player Chloe Briggs, a freshman, breaks the CIF-Southern Section single-season record for points in a season with 1,217 points, eclipsing the 1981-82 season mark of Riverside Poly High graduate Cheryl Miller. Later this month, Briggs earns an All-CIF Southern Section honor in Division 4A.
●Chino Hills High graduate Onyeka Okongwu is named a Pac-12 Conference First Team and All-Freshman honoree for the 2019-20 men’s basketball season. The University of Southern California forward averages a team-best 16.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game and led the Trojans in blocked shots with 76.
●The California Interscholastic Federation announces the high school sports season will be shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. The shutdown continues through the rest of the calendar year with hopes of starting competition in January. All spring, fall and winter sports are cancelled. Teams in the Chino Valley are allowed to conduct conditioning drills with social distancing guidelines enforced. Local Little League and youth softball seasons are also stopped because of coronavirus fears.
●The City of Chino announces the cancellation of the annual Chino Corporate Challenge, which is scheduled for April. The competition pits employees of private businesses and governmental agencies in gaming and sporting events during the two-week event.
April
●Ontario Christian High boys’ soccer coach Jason Slegers resigns after 12 seasons with the program — five years as junior varsity coach and the last seven as the Knights’ varsity head coach. He records an 112-42-15 overall record, winning four Ambassador League championships in four of his seven seasons at the varsity level. He was named the Ambassador League’s Coach of the Year in boys’ soccer for three straight seasons: 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19.
●After winning its second straight CIF State title in 2019 with an overall record of 38-3, the Ontario Christian High girls volleyball team is one of four finalists for the USA Today High School Sports Southern California Top Team award. In June, the Knights take home the award.
●Chino Hills High graduates Lonzo Ball and Onyeka Okongwu are nominated for an online contest to name the top California high school basketball player of the 21st Century. The contest is held by Scorebook Live California. Neither Ball or Okongwu advance to the top eight.
●Washington State University wide receiver Brandon Arconado, a Chino Hills resident, is named to the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame 2020 NFF Hampshire Honor Society. It is comprised of college football players from all NCAA and NAIA divisions who maintained a cumulative 3.2 grade-point average or better during their careers. The players also must have been a starter or a significant contributor to their teams.
●It has been 15 years since the Pepperdine University men’s golf team had a player named to the All-American first team by the Golf Coaches Association of America and PING. This year, there are two. And they are both from the Chino Valley. Redshirt senior Sahith Theegala, of Chino Hills, and freshman William Mouw, of Chino, became the first Waves golfers to earn All-American first-team status since Michael Putnam in 2005.
May
●Seven senior-class high school baseball players are honored by the California Baseball Coaches Association with All-CIF Southern Section status or All-State Seniors for Outstanding Leadership for the 2020 season. Ayala High’s Sean McLeod earned Division 1 status, Don Lugo High’s David Vizcaino and Ontario Christian High’s Nolan Jorgenson earn Division 3 honors and Chino High’s Ulises Perez is named a Division 5 honoree. Ayala’s Nick Zolferino, Don Lugo’s Connor Burns and Ontario Christian’s Ryan Mendez is named All-State Seniors for Outstanding Leadership.
●Chino Hills resident and Pepperdine University men’s golfer Sahith Theegala is named the Fred Haskins Award winner, honoring the nation’s top collegiate golfer for the 2019-20 season.
●The Let it Be Foundation’s virtual 5K-10K run had 1,835 participants, raising money for the Chino Valley-based organization focused on helping families with ill children. This year’s run-walk is changed to a virtual event when the coronavirus pandemic prompts stay at home orders and the banning of large-crowd gatherings.
●Ayala High graduate Adam Seminaris is named a second-team honoree by Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Seminaris, a left-handed pitcher at Cal State Long Beach, has a standout junior season with a 1.23 earned-run-average in 22 innings pitched. He struck out 36 hitters, walked three batters and was tied for seventh in the nation with a .55 WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched). He had a career-high 14 strikeouts in Long Beach State’s win on March 6 over Xavier. In June, he is selected in the fifth round by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in the Major League Baseball draft.
●Former Chino High School coach Jim Rawls, who at one time coached the Cowboys’ baseball and football teams during the same season in 1974, dies at his Mission Viejo home after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
●With its success during the 2019-20 school year in girls’ volleyball, girls’ basketball, girls’ soccer, football, boys’ basketball and boys soccer, Ontario Christian High School is named Cal-Hi Sports Division 5 School of the Year.
June
●Chino Hills resident and recent Pepperdine University graduate Sahith Theegala is named the Ben Hogan Award winner, honoring the top men’s college player in the nation. In July, Theegala is named the Jack Nicklaus Award winner for the top NCAA Division 1 golfer in the country.
●Chino High baseball head coach Gary Libby announces his retirement from teaching and as the school’s baseball coach. Mr. Libby returned as Cowboys’ baseball coach in September 2019 after serving as the team’s head coach from 2011 to 2014. He was limited to 10 games during the 2020 season because the coronavirus pandemic ended the high school baseball season in mid-March. In July, former Chino High player Mike St. Esteben is hired as head coach.
●Chino Hills High graduate Alexis Cardoza, a junior women’s volleyball player at Cal State San Bernardino, is named the California Collegiate Athletic Association Female Athlete of the Year for the 2020 season. Cardoza finishes the 2020 season ranking third in the nation with 5.17 points per set, 326 digs, 59 blocks and 37 aces. She has 20 or more kills in a game six times and has 15 double-doubles during the season.
July
●Ayala High graduate Kyle Velazquez signs with the Portland Pickles baseball team of the Wild West League in Portland, Oregon.
●A “Night Fishing” event at Prado Regional Park in Chino is cancelled because of high levels of bacteria in the lake, according to county officials. A notice has been posted that states “toxins from algae in this water can harm people and kill animals.” A sign warns park-goers to stay out of the water until further notice and not let their pets go into or near the water.
●Chino Pop Warner’s 2020 football season is cancelled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “Despite earlier high hopes of still being able to start our 2020 season, we feel it is best to cancel the season for the health and safety of the entire community,” the board posted on its website July 10. “Based on the unknowns with the COVID-19 virus, we feel it would be too challenging for our athletes and their families applying the CDC guidelines during the entire season with so many unknowns with this virus.”
●Chino Hills High graduate Savanna Corr is named to the Sacramento State women’s softball All Decade team for 2010-20. She pitched for Sacramento State from 2016 to 2019, recording a record of 34-25 with a 2.71 earned-run average, and held opponents to a .229 batting average. She won 21 games during her senior season in 2019, tossing a perfect game against Fairleigh Dickinson University and a no-hitter during a Big Sky Tournament game. Corr finished her career with 100 appearances, including 57 starts, had eight shutouts and recorded 274 strikeouts in 410.2 innings.
August
●Longtime Chino High football team equipment manager Alex Arellano dies at age 77. He volunteered at Cowboys football games and practices for 42 years. A socially-distanced memorial ceremony is held on the Chino High football field a week later.
●Chino High graduate Diego Lopez makes his debut with the Orange County Soccer Club, a professional team competing in the United Soccer League. Lopez finishes with one shot on goal in the team’s 1-0 win over the Las Vegas Lights FC.
●Former Cerritos, Edison and Santa Fe high school softball coach Kim Ensey is hired as head coach at Chino Hills High, which ended the shortened 2020 season as the 20th-ranked team in California.
●Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi, a 2000 Don Lugo High graduate, wears jersey No. 8 instead of her No. 3 to honor Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday. Taurasi was a speaker at Mr. Bryant’s memorial service in February after the Lakers’ great, his 13-year-old daughter Gigi, and seven others died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.
September
●Threshold Club Wrestling member Michelle Fierro, a Don Lugo High junior, captures the Big Rocky Mountain Nationals title in Kansas City in the 143-pound class just two weeks after her father, Luis Fierro, dies from injuries suffered in a car crash.
●Ayala High hires Ryan Casey as its new girls’ varsity head coach. Coach Casey has 15 years coaching experience.
October
●Chino Youth Boxing announces the cancellation its annual Gobbler Gloves show in November because of the coronavirus pandemic.
●Former Ayala High standout basketball player Austen Awosika signs a professional contract with BC Raiffeisen Flyers Weis in Austria, which competes in the Basketball Super League, the top league in the country.
●Don Lugo High graduate Khoury Bethley is named one of four team captains for the University of Hawaii football team for the 2020 season.
●Chino Hills High graduate Eli Scott, a member of the Huskies’ 2015-16 undefeated CIF-Southern Section and CIF State boys’ basketball championship team, is named to the West Coast Conference Preseason men’s basketball team for his senior season at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. Last season, Scott averages 15.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists for Loyola Marymount and records the program’s first triple-double (double digits in points, rebounds and assists in the same game).
November
●Chino Hills High basketball players LaMelo Ball is taken third overall by the Charlotte Hornets and Onyeka Okongwu is taken sixth overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2020 NBA Draft. Both were players on Chino Hills High’s 2015-16 undefeated national championship team.
●Chino resident and Ontario Christian High graduate William Mouw is among 16 golfers earning a spot on the U.S. Golf Association 16-man Walker Cup practice squad that will play in December at Bay Hills Club and Lodge and Lake Nona Country Club in Orlando, Florida.
●Former UCLA men’s basketball standout David Greenwood, who was head boys’ basketball coach at Don Lugo High in Chino from 2002 to 2006, earns introduction into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. He will be enshrined during a November 2021 ceremony in Kansas City.
December
●Chino resident Jordan Berkley, 15, is the overall male winner and Chino’s Karis Brown is the overall female winner of the 2020 Reindeer Romp 5K race held at Ayala Park in Chino. It was the first of three City of Chino’s Triple Crown of 5K races, which includes the Run for Russ Feb. 6 and the Chino Valley Museum Dairyaire race on March 6.
●The Detroit Pistons waive three players, including Chino Hills High graduate LiAngelo Ball. Ball, 22, signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Pistons on Dec. 2 and was waived Dec. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.