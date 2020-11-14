COVID-19 testing available at NAC in Chino

COVID-19 testing at the Chino Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D Street, is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays by appointment only at lhi/care/covidtesting. Testing is free for all individuals, including those who are uninsured, undocumented, or homeless. The site is run by OptumServe in partnership with the California Department of Public Health. Sample collections are taken by nostril swab with results in 48 to 72 hours. For more local testing sites, sbcov id19.com/testing-sites
