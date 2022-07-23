A sewer line break Tuesday forced a 24-hour closure of El Prado Road from Kimball to Mountain avenues, Chino Police Department reported.
The Inland Empire Utlities Agency, which is located at 6075 Kimball Ave., at El Prado Road, repaired the sewer line.
