Women with deep faith, a small cup of faith, or no faith at all are invited to a conference called “Fresh Grounded Faith” on Friday night, Oct. 1 and Saturday morning, Oct. 2 at CrossPoint Church in Chino, 6950 Edison Ave.
The conference will feature speakers who will inspire, refresh, and renew women with Biblical encouragement, practical teaching, motivational stories, and a blend of current and classic worship.
Featured speaker is Jennifer Rothschild, founder of Fresh Grounded Faith, who lost her sight at age 15 due to a rare illness.
“Blindness is hard, but it’s been a place where God has shown himself to be so kind, strong, and faithful,” Ms. Rothschild said. “That’s why I do what I do—because God has made it well with my soul, and I want others to experience the same kind of peace.”
Another high-profile speaker will be Joni Eareckson Tada who became a quadriplegic at the age of 17 during a diving accident in 1967.
Her best-selling autobiography “Joni” and the feature film of the same name was translated into many languages and introduced her to people around the world. She has visited more than 47 countries.
Ms. Eareckson Tada is the founder and CEO of Joni and Friends International Disability Center.
Others leading the event are blogger Crystal Paine of MoneySavingMom.com and worship leaders Harold and Elena Guerra.
Those who cannot attend in person may participate in an interactive livestream.
CrossPoint Church member Amy Mulder, who is coordinating the conference, said the church is excited about hosting the event and reconnecting women with one another.
“We want women to experience the presence of God and leave refreshed and renewed,” Ms. Mulder said. “It’s going to be a fun weekend. We can hardly wait.”
The conference will take place from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Tickets may be purchased by calling (800) 859-7992 or by visiting bit.ly/FGFCC21.
Churches co-hosting the event include Chino Valley Community Church in Chino Hills, Inland Hills Church in Chino, First United Reformed Church Chino, Cornerstone Bible Church in Glendora, First Artesia Christian Reformed Church in Artesia, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Orange, and Life Bible Fellowship Church in Upland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.