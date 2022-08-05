Chino Hills police jailed a 22-year-old Pomona man after leading them on a pursuit from Rimrock Avenue and Scenic Ridge Drive to the Rancho Cucamonga late Thursday night.
At one point, the suspect threw a shotgun out of his vehicle on the 210 Freeway at Archibald Avenue, police said.
Peter Pena was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of felony evading, possession of a firearm with altered identification and possession of an explosive device.
Deputies conducted a vehicle check at 10:40 p.m. on a car stopped at Rimrock Avenue and Scenic Ridge Drive in the northern area of Chino Hills, police said.
As deputies tried to detain the driver, he put his car into drive and drove away at high speed and nearly struck a deputy.
“Deputies pursued the driver and lost sight of the vehicle,” Deputy J. Brood said. “An area check was performed, and the vehicle was located. Deputies attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver failed to yield.”
The pursuit entered several cities before the driver pulled over at Church and East streets near the Victoria Gardens mall in Rancho Cucamonga.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.