Chino High students will walk into their new $200 million school this Monday featuring a state-of-the-art Biomedical Science and Technology Academy that will be available to select freshmen.
“Our Biomedical Science and Technology Academy is an unprecedneted revolutionary program designed to not just prepare students for career fields in artificial intelligence, biomedicine and cyber security, but prepare them to be the leaders and innovators in the industry,” Chino High Principal John Miller said.
The academy will be open to qualified freshmen students this year with sophomores to be added in 2023, juniors in 2024 and seniors in 2025.
Applications for next year’s freshman class will be accepted by Chino Valley Unified on Oct. 18.
The tuition-free, magnet program is open to all Chino Valley Unified students, offering traditional coursework with specialized classes in biomedicine, artificial intelligence and cyber security,
Workers are putting the finishing touches on the two-story high school, which will now have an address of 5371 Jefferson Ave., instead of Park Place.
The front of the school is now located on Jefferson.
Funding for the construction came from Measure G, the $750 million school construction and modernization bond passed by Chino Valley voters in November 2016.
Construction began on Oct. 18, 2018.
Classrooms will have keyless access control systems, the interior of the campus will be fully gated and there is only one point of entry for visitors to the school, which is the main office.
The school will have a 7,000-square foot library, a lecture hall, a theatre with 562 seats, flexible furniture for student ergonmic needs, integrated special education programs, spaces for small group project instructions, wireless access for students and indoor hallways.
Drought-tolerant landscaping has been placed around the campus.
A gymnasium with room for three basketball courts is located in the middle of the campus.
The gym will be named for Mark Hargrove, a longtime Chino High School sports booster and former Chino City Councilman who died March 28, 2021 at age 57 after a battle with Stage IV colon cancer.
A decision on the name could come in a few weeks.
Principal Miller describes the new Chino High as a small college campus.
He said Monday will be a historic day for Chino High School as well as the entire community of Chino.
“To get to this point, the support from our staff, community members and our construction team has been inspiring,” he said. “The community of Chino has supported our students with academy learning spaces that compare favorably and even better than many collegiate settings.”
Chino Valley Unified spokeswoman Andi Johnston said there is still work to be done, but all classes are scheduled to take place as planned.
“Crews will continue to place finishing touches on auxiliary buildings with work being completed during evening hours,” she said.
Demolition of the former campus will continue throughout the year and additional athletic fields will take its place, and could be ready by the end of the school year.
Chino High is one of the oldest high schools in southern California, opening two high school classrooms in 1897 at Central School located at 10th and B streets.
Chino High moved to Sixth Street and Riverside Drive in 1908 and remained there for 43 years until moving to the 53-acre site at Park Place and Benson Avenue in 1951.
Construction was completed on the Park Place campus during the 1955-56 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.