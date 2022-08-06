Chino High students will walk into their new $200 million school this Monday featuring a state-of-the-art Biomedical Science and Technology Academy that will be available to select freshmen.

“Our Biomedical Science and Technology Academy is an unprecedneted revolutionary program designed to not just prepare students for career fields in artificial intelligence, biomedicine and cyber security, but prepare them to be the leaders and innovators in the industry,” Chino High Principal John Miller said. 

