An evening of painting while enjoying the music of Ayala High jazz musicians will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 at Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Cost is $25 if purchased in advance or $30 at the door. Space is limited to 75 persons. An instructor will lead in a step-by-step painting instruction with canvass and art supplies included.
The Paint and Jazz Night will include dessert and beverages and is hosted by the Ayala Band and Color Guard program. To reserve a ticket, visit Eventbrite.com and search for Ayala High BAC.
