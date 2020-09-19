Cost to provide school resource officers on five high school campuses in the Chino Valley Unified School District were not reduced this year, even though campuses are currently closed to students because of COVID-19.
The Chino Police Department and the school district this week finalized an extension of the same 10-month contract from last year, said Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons.
The total cost, $716,771, is split between the school district and the city of Chino.
It includes salaries for three school resources officers, one each at Chino, Don Lugo and Buena Vista high schools.
Chief Simmons said the officers follow up on vandalism, theft and burglaries of school facilities, investigate hate crimes that involve students during virtual learning, accompany school officials to students homes on welfare checks, and remain available to students on campus during school hours.
The school officers are also working to create a virtual forum as a follow up to the “Healing our Land” forum related specifically to common concerns young people have with police and policing, he said.
According to an Aug. 28 staff report to the Chino Valley school board, school district staff failed to negotiate a discount on a 10-month contract with the Chino Hills Police Department for one school resource officer each at Ayala and Chino Hills.
The school board on Sept. 3 approved the contract.
It cost $557,603 total, an increase from $500,894 last year. Shared between the school district and the city of Chino Hills, each pays $278,801 this year.
Included are two officer salaries, two marked police units, insurance, supplies, dispatch and other services, and county administration fees costing $16,444 for the year.
A Sept. 22 Chino Hills City Council staff report states: “Although students are not on campus at this time due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the school resource officers have continued to be a presence on both campuses to provide security, and to support staff, teachers and all personnel on site.”
