Chino Hills Eagle Scout earns 138 merit badges

Scout Alpha Yam has achieved a rare accomplishment—he earned all 138 merit badges offered by the Boy Scouts of America (BSA).
“It was difficult but rewarding,” Alpha said. “It’s not something you hear about often.”
Less than one percent of Boy Scouts have earned every merit badge, according to a September 2020 article from the BSA Heart of America Council.
Alpha, an 18-year-old Chino Hills resident who belonged to Troop 202 of Chino, said he’s proud of the accomplishment. He said he enjoys learning new skills, so he made it his goal to earn all the merit badges.
He joined the Cub Scouts in 2014 after a friend invited him and he’s stayed with scouting all the way to Eagle, the highest rank in Boy Scouts.
For his Eagle Scout service project, Alpha replaced a 1,000-square foot carpet at the Jurupa Mountains Discovery Center with laminated flooring in March 2020.
He has earned various certifications and merits including the Arrow of Light award in 2015, a Wilderness First Aid certificate this year, and Eagle Scout of the Year in 2020. He was elected Chief of Cahuilla Lodge this past year and became a level two rock climbing instructor in 2021.
David Ballard, Scoutmaster for Troop 202, said Alpha has been a great scout.
“He’s very driven and goal-oriented and the other scouts look up to him,” Mr. Ballard said.
Outside of scouting, Alpha ran on the Ontario Christian High School’s track and field team and was a member of his school’s Mock Trial Club.
He graduated from Ontario Christian in May and will attend UC Davis in a few weeks, majoring in economics and minoring in geology.
