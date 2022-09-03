Chino Hills Eagle Scout earns 138 merit badges

Eighteen-year-old Alpha Yam of Chino Hills has received all 138 merit badges offered by the Boy Scouts of America. Alpha graduated from Ontario Christian High School in May and will attend UC Davis this month.

 Submitted photo

Scout Alpha Yam has achieved a rare accomplishment—he earned all 138 merit badges offered by the Boy Scouts of America (BSA).

“It was difficult but rewarding,” Alpha said. “It’s not something you hear about often.”

