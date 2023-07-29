The middle portion of Hope for the Hills Park was officially acquired by Southern California Edison (SCE) through eminent domain on Sept. 30, 2022, and except for a pathway that will eventually re-connect the north portion of the park to the south portion of the park, the parcel will remain off limits to Chino Hills residents.
The chain-link fencing on three sides of the parcel won’t be coming down.
The park, located on Avenida Cabrillo just off Eucalyptus Avenue, was bifurcated by Edison when it buried the lines during the Tehachapi project and was the only section in Chino Hills in which Edison did not allow access.
At the time, SCE stated it had safety concerns because burying 500 kV lines was a new technology, but members of Hope for the Hills cried foul, stating that Edison was enacting revenge.
Hope for the Hills is the group that successfully battled Edison to take down the 200-foot tall towers.
The park was formerly called Coral Ridge Park but the city changed the name to Hope for the Hills Park in 2014 because it became the centerpiece of activism after Edison installed the first 200-foot tower near the playground in May 2011.
Eminent domain
During settlement proceedings involving 17 parcels that made up the non-street property of the underground corridor, including the portion over Hope for the Hills Park, the city periodically asked Edison to revisit the matter.
“When we negotiated with the California Public Utilities Commission and SCE, part of the deal was that we had to give SCE a lot of land to build the underground corridor,” assistant city attorney Elizabeth Calciano said. “It was critical to the deal, otherwise we could not have gotten the lines underground.”
Hope for the Hills Park is among several properties where the underground corridor is located that are now owned by SCE through the eminent domain process.
The 3.5-mile underground corridor begins at the western transition station in Carbon Canyon and continues to the south side of Pipeline Avenue where it connects to the eastern transition station on Pipeline, next to the Montessori School.
The final litigation matters between SCE and the city were completed and announced to the public after a closed session city council hearing on July 14, 2020.
More chain-link
During the finalization of the settlement, SCE stated it had determined it was safe enough to allow the path if the city followed specific safety protocols.
“One of those conditions was that the city was required to place fencing on either side of the pathway to ensure there was no access into the underground corridor area,” assistant city attorney Elizabeth Calciano said.
That fencing will be chain link.
When the Champion asked SCE why it would not allow white trail fencing that is typically used for trails in Chino Hills, spokeswoman Diane Castro did not answer, stating only that, “We have been working with the city for several years and will continue to work collaboratively to reopen safe access across the SCE right-of-way to the tennis courts for the Hope for the Hills Park community.”
Ms. Castro also did not respond to a question about how it would keep the area maintained once the pathway is restored.
Bob Goodwin of Hope for the Hills said allowing the pathway does not absolve the utility of its duty to maintain the area it fenced off.
“This is SCE pushing back on Chino Hills because they were finally told they could not do what they wanted and how they wanted to do it,” he said.
Eyesore
Pymm Chartrand, who lives in the park neighborhood, said, “This once beautiful family park is now a fenced-in weed patch eyesore. There is still no access to the restrooms from the tennis courts without going out to the street (Avenida Cabrillo). One has to wonder why.”
Mr. Chartrand suggested that Hope for the Hills reactivate for a new fight.
He said he has been bringing the matter to the attention of city officials for the past few years and recently wrote a letter to the City Council, the Public Works Commission and Parks and Recreation Commission asking for a resolution.
Parks and Recreation Commissioner Jen Holtkamp brought up Mr. Chartrand’s letter during the July 20 meeting, asking Community Services Director Jonathan Marshall if he could provide insight or clarification on the matter.
Mr. Marshall said the Public Works Department had dialogue with Edison in the past to do weed abatement in that area.
“Frankly, it’s an eyesore and unfortunately under the jurisdiction of SCE,” he said. “Anytime there’s a need for weed abatement we have to contact them.”
He said residents have been commenting about the situation and staff sees it as well. “It’s not acceptable to the standards of the community,” Mr. Marshall said.
Plans submitted
According to the settlement agreement, the city shall, at its own cost, install fencing along the entire length and on both sides of the pathway.
“The city shall also install two facing access gates along the installed fencing to allow Edison access across the pathway to the alignment of the project from Avenida Cabrillo (the street where the park is located) and westward,” according to the agreement.
The pathway already exists that connects the park but is barely visible because it is covered with weeds.
Now that the city has funds to erect the fencing, official plans were submitted to SCE on April 6.
Chino Hills spokeswoman Nicole Freeman said the city began conversations with SCE regarding conceptual plans and submittal requirements to construct the fence after the settlement date in 2020.
The plans were submitted after some discussions and back and forth, she said.
SCE currently has the plans. “The city received one set of comments/corrections from SCE and has re-submitted revised plans to address SCE’s comments,” Ms. Freeman said.
