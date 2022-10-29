Halloween

This haunted yard with a flying witch and other spooky sights is located at 6066 Walnut Ave. in Chino.

American Legion Post 299 will host a “trunk or treat” for children from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at 13759 Central Ave. in Chino. Information: (909) 628-2080. 

