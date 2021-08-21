Sixty-five students and 16 staff members have recently tested positive for coronavirus, according to the numbers posted Thursday afternoon on the Chino Valley Unified School District’s COVID-19 dashboard, but no schools or classrooms have closed.
There are 29,632 students and staff on the district’s 36 school locations, and the number of current positive COVID cases equal 0.002 percent of all those on campuses.
Those numbers include 28 high school students, seven junior high students, four students at K-8 schools and 27 elementary school students, the numbers show.
Among staff members, six work at elementary schools, one at a K-8 school, three at the junior high level, four at high schools, one at the Alternative Education Center, and two at other district facilities.
“The district is following current San Bernardino County Department of Public Health Guidelines regarding contract tracing and positive cases,” said Chino Valley Unified spokeswoman Andi Johnston.
Students and staff cannot attend school for 14 days if they have been exposed by someone positive with the coronavirus. Exposure means a person was within six feet and for more than 15 minutes of another who has COVID-19, the guidelines state.
If a student or staff tests positive for COVID, they are required to stay home for 10 days after receiving their positive result.
Face coverings are required to be worn by all students and staff while indoors, but masks are optional when outdoors.
COVID dashboard
stats
Positive cases by school (as of Thursday): Chino Hills High (11 students, 1 staff); Chino High (8 students, 0 staff); Wickman Elementary (7 students, 0 staff); Ayala High (6 students, 1 staff); Rhodes Elementary and Cal Aero K-8 (4 students, 0 staff); Don Lugo High (3 students, 1 staff); Newman Elementary and Canyon Hills Junior High (3 students, 0 staff); Woodcrest Junior High (2 students, 1 staff), Cattle and Marshall elementaries (2 students, 0 staff), Litel Elementary (1 student, 3 staff), Townsend Junior High (1 student, 1 staff).
Schools with one COVID case among a student or staff are Butterfield Ranch (student), Chapparal Elementary (student), Glenmeade Elementary (student), Hidden Trails Elementary (staff), Rolling Ridge Elementary (student), Briggs K-8 (staff), Ramona Junior High (student), Buena Vista High (staff), Alternative Education Center (staff).
At Ontario Christian High, a private high school attended by dozens of students living in Chino and Chino Hills, the first day of school was pushed back from Aug. 18 to Aug. 30 because of “significant sickness” of 12 staff members, or a third of the private school’s staff, according to a school email.
The email did not mention what illness sickened the staff members.
“Fortunately, to this point, none of these sick staff members crossed paths with students,” the email sent Tuesday to Ontario Christian parents states. “With this many people out sick, it will not be feasible to have the first day of school tomorrow. We simply do not have enough staff nor substitute teachers to make this work.”
The email stated the school’s new student orientation will take place on Aug. 30.
“We know this announcement will come as a disappointment to many,” the email stated. “We also know that this poses challenges to families who planned so many things around the school year starting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.