Corporate Challenge champions
Submitted photo

Hussmann Corporation in Chino won the 2022 Chino Corporate Challenge championship May 6, winning 15 events during the two-week competition pitting employees of private businesses and government agencies in gaming and sporting events. Two-time defending champion Chino Hills finished second, City of Chino placed third and NFI took fourth.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.