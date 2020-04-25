Muslims who belong to the two mosques in Chino Valley will refrain from gathering in their houses of worship during Ramadan, the holiest month of the year, which began Friday and will end May 23.
Muslims believe the Koran was revealed to the prophet Muhammad by the angel Gabriel during the month of Ramadan in 610 and the revelations continued until 632.
They commemorate the ninth month in the Muslim lunar calendar by fasting from dawn until dusk.
They also perform extra acts of worship such as prayer, good deeds, reading the Koran, and giving to charity.
But the mosques have been closed since March 13 when Gov. Newsom issued the stay-at-home order because of the coronavirus and religious leaders said they will abide by the directive.
The Baitul-Hameed Mosque in Chino on Ramona Avenue closed its doors upon learning of the mandate, said Naser Noor, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Greater Los Angeles.
“We are observing the stay-at-home orders and there are no gatherings happening at the mosque,” Mr. Noor said. “We have been planning how to celebrate Ramadan since that time.”
Mr. Noor said the mosque has continuously reached out to its membership and have asked them to offer prayers at home with their families.
Before the pandemic, members met at the mosque every night during Ramadan for prayers and to break the fast.
The mosque will now hold online meetings featuring the Imam reciting a sermon and prayers one hour before the fast is broken.
A celebration called “Eid” that takes place on the last day of Ramadan where members of the Chino, Pico Rivera, and Hawthorne mosques gather for a meal at the Baitul Hameed Mosque will follow whatever government order is in place at that time, Mr. Noor said. “Even if the lockdown ends, that doesn’t mean the health restrictions will go away,” he said. “We will be careful about our elderly members.”
The mosque has been working with the city of Chino and the American Red Cross and is reaching out to neighbors to help them purchase groceries. Members are being asked to prepare dishes at home and deliver them to neighbors or to homeless facilities.
Dr. Ahmed Soboh, religious director of the Chino Valley Islamic Center at 4711 Chino Ave. near Yorba Avenue, said all programs have been held online since the mandate.
“We’re saddened that we cannot go to our mosque because we love meeting, but sacrifices have to be made for society at large,” he said. “We were also sad that our Christian neighbors were not able to celebrate Easter.”
The mosque holds nightly talks at 8:30 p.m. During Ramadan, another program will be held at sunset with prayers and supplications, followed by the call to break the fast.
Dr. Soboh said the mosque typically celebrates Eid at Big League Dreams but that will not happen if the shutdown is still in place.
He is inviting members to record themselves praying or chanting for online posting. The mosque has a “zakat fund” where members contribute 2.5 percent of their annual savings to help fellow mosque members or others in need.
“At the beginning of the shutdown it was sad and kind of devastating for some people who could not come to the mosque and pray,” he said. “But the good thing about prayer is that you can pray by yourself.”
