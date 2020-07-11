Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority will discuss the third quarter budget when it meets online at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 15.
The ending fund balance as of May 31 was $84,172.
The authority consists of councilpersons and officials from the cities of Chino Hills, Industry and Diamond Bar who meet monthly to discuss the governance of the land.
The City of Industry transferred ownership of the undeveloped cattle ranch to the authority in 2019, bound by a deed restriction limiting the use of the land for open space, public use, or preservation.
The April transaction list includes $5,273 for fiscal year 2020-21 for dam fees to the Department of Water Resources, $4,300 to Egoscue Law Group, Inc., $18,803 for the painting of the Tres Hermanos home by Watson Painting Corp. and $15,695 for property insurance from March 2020 to March 2021 to Keenan & Associates.
The May transaction list by vendor includes $3,046 for security by Industry Security Services, Inc. and $1,900 for squirrel and pest control by Janus Pest Management, Inc.
Chairman of the authority is Steve Tye, mayor of Diamond Bar, and vice chairman is Ray Marquez, Chino Hills councilman.
To participate in the meeting, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/regis ter/2716954113500732431 or call 1-914-614-3221 and enter access code 410754395.
Information: city clerk’s office, (626) 333-2211.
