Ava Mack, a 16-year-old junior at Chino Hills High School, has developed an innovative Gold Award project that involves the environment and family hiking fun.
The Gold Award is the highest award a Girl Scout can earn.
Ava has created a family hiking guide pamphlet for the Chino Hills State Park that will be available at the Discovery Center on Carbon Canyon Road in Brea for visitors.
The guide will be printable from home via the website.
She is inviting the community to attend the launch of her project from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 9.
The kickoff will take place at 9:15 a.m. with a lesson on the native plants and wildlife by State Park Interpreter Ian Bernstein at the amphitheatre next to the Rolling M Barn
Water will be provided.
Prizes will be given to children who complete a hike using the guide, which includes facts about the park, information on the best hikes for families, and activities to keep children learning and engaged while on their hikes.
Ava is from Las Colinas Troop 5474 in Chino Hills.
Enter the park from Sapphire Road and follow the road to Rolling M Ranch.
RSVP by emailing pur cell.mack@gmail.com with an estimate of the number of people in your party.
