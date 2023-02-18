As a result of Chino resident Candida Echeverria’s request to the school board on Feb. 2 to find a place at the Chino High School gym to honor longtime coaches Joe Murillo and Frank Elder, the school district is taking public comments on the matter.
The district is proposing that the basketball court at the new gym be named after former Coach Joe Murillo and the late Coach Frank Elder.
The board will hold public hearings on the proposed names and hear comments during the Thursday, April 6 and April 20 meetings.
Coach Elder, who died in 2006 at the age of 93, coached basketball at Chino High for 26 years.
The gym, which he helped design, was named after him in 1974.
A sign unveiled during a rededication ceremony in 1998, reads “Chino High School Frank Elder Gymnasium,” and was made by inmates at the California Institution for Men in Chino.
Coach Murillo, who was the girls’ basketball coach from 1978 to 2007, led the program to 16 league championship titles and won a total of three CIF championships in 1981, 1986, and 1988.
In 2006, the basketball court in the Frank Elder Gym was named “Joe Murillo Court.”
