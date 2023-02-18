As a result of Chino resident Candida Echeverria’s request to the school board on Feb. 2 to find a place at the Chino High School gym to honor longtime coaches Joe Murillo and Frank Elder, the school district is taking public comments on the matter.

The district is proposing that the basketball court at the new gym be named after former Coach Joe Murillo and the late Coach Frank Elder.

