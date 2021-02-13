Chino police arrested a 57-year-old man Wednesday night, two days after a gun was fired inside a Preserve-area home in the city, prompting a large response from the Chino and Chino Hills police departments, and officers inside an Ontario Police helicopter.
Michael Dwyer was taken to a hospital on an unrelated medical condition after the 2:02 p.m. incident Monday following a report of shots being fired from inside a home in the 8400 block of Explorer Street, east of Main Street and south of Forest Park Street.
Mr. Dwyer was arrested after being released from the hospital at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday and booked on $50,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence. “At the time of his arrest, Mr. Dwyer was believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance,” Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
Police taped off a large area of Forest Park and East Preserve Loop and locked down nearby Cal Aero Preserve Academy, which had several staff members on campus but no students.
“While responding to the location, officers received additional information that shots had been fired into a residence, there was a subject armed with a rifle, and another person at the location was bleeding,” said City of Chino spokeswoman Vivian Castro. “Based on the information received, there was a large police response to that location.”
Heavily armed police officers, along with SWAT team members, surrounded the home on Explorer Street and demanded over a loudspeaker that the suspect come out.
One police officer used a battering ram to forcefully open the front door, and a robot was sent inside the home.
Minutes later, several officers went inside, but found it was empty. “It was determined that no one was armed with a rifle and that no one had been injured by gunfire,” Ms. Castro said.
“A resident was detained. During the initial investigation, it was discovered that Mr. Dwyer discharged a firearm while he was alone in the residence. There are no outstanding suspects, and no one was injured during the shooting,” she said.
The scene was secured by 4:20 p.m., the streets reopened and several evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes.
