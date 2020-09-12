Chino Hills Boy Scout Troop 220’s trailer was stolen from where it is stored at the Chino Airport on Sept. 4 and ditched in front of an elementary school in Perris with $3,000 worth of camping equipment taken.
Nandar Mulqueen of Troop 220 said the trailer has been stolen twice before and the troop is trying to find a more secure location
Mrs. Mulqueen is asking the community for donations to help replace the camping gear.
The troop committee is working to come up with a fundraising event the boys can organize around COVID-19 restrictions, she said.
The troop was devastated to learn about the theft but relieved the next day when they learned that damage was minimal and not everything was removed, she said.
Parents recently established a non-profit charter organization called “Twelve Points Foundation” when it lost its charter with the Chino Valley Lions Club last year, she said.
“We didn’t want to lose the troop so we created the foundation to make scouting affordable and to help with programs like summer camps,” she said. Eventually, the foundation will expand its support to other scouting organizations.
She said Troop 220 is strong and committed despite the pandemic and meets through Zoom every Tuesday.
Donations for the stolen equipment may be made using PayPal by visiting pay pal.me/twelveptsfoundation.
Checks may be made payable to Twelve Points Foundation with “Troop Equipment” on the memo line and mailed to: Twelve Points Foundation, P.O. Box 1257, Chino Hills, CA 91709.
For questions about the foundation email info@twelvepointsfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.