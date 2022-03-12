2022 Opening Day Ceremony

Tremor, the mascot for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes baseball club, poses for a photo with players from the Chino National Little League Cardinals last Saturday during the league’s 2022 Opening Day Ceremony at Heritage Park in Chino. It was the league’s first opening day ceremony since 2019 because of the pandemic. Chino National is the Chino Valley’s oldest Little League, having formed in 1953. Opening day ceremonies for Chino American Little League will take place today (March 12) at Ayala Park. Chino Hills and Canyon Hills little leagues held their opening day ceremonies last Saturday at Chino Hills Community Park.  

 

 Photo by Kevin Cisneroz

Tremor, the mascot for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes baseball club, poses for a photo with players from the Chino National Little League Cardinals last Saturday during the league’s 2022 Opening Day Ceremony at Heritage Park in Chino. It was the league’s first opening day ceremony since 2019 because of the pandemic. Chino National is the Chino Valley’s oldest Little League, having formed in 1953. Opening day ceremonies for Chino American Little League will take place today (March 12) at Ayala Park. Chino Hills and Canyon Hills little leagues held their opening day ceremonies last Saturday at Chino Hills Community Park.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.