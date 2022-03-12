Tremor, the mascot for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes baseball club, poses for a photo with players from the Chino National Little League Cardinals last Saturday during the league’s 2022 Opening Day Ceremony at Heritage Park in Chino. It was the league’s first opening day ceremony since 2019 because of the pandemic. Chino National is the Chino Valley’s oldest Little League, having formed in 1953. Opening day ceremonies for Chino American Little League will take place today (March 12) at Ayala Park. Chino Hills and Canyon Hills little leagues held their opening day ceremonies last Saturday at Chino Hills Community Park.
