A 13-year-old student at Cal Aero Preserve Academy was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting two female classmates at the Chino school and two girls at nearby apartment complexes, the Chino Police Department announced today.
The boy was not identified because of his age but he was booked into the San Bernardino County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of lewd and lascivious acts on a minor and oral copulation with a minor, Chino police said.
He was arrested Thursday, Chino police said.
Two girls, ages 12 and 13, reported to Chino Police they had been sexually assaulted by the teenage boy.
The assaults occurred on different days at the Homecoming at the Preserve and Discovery Village apartment complexes, both located at 16250 Homecoming Drive on the south side of Pine Avenue.
On Friday, two more females reported to police they had been sexually assaulted on the Cal Aero Preserve Academy campus at 15800 Main St., in Chino.
“The 13-year-old suspect became acquainted with his victims on the campus,” police said in a statement. “It was alleged that both assaults occurred separately, and both occurred on the school campus.”
Detectives believe there are additional victims.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Matt Johnson at (909) 334-3179 or mnjohnson@chinopd.org or Sgt. Brian Pry at (909) 334-3172 or bpry@chinopd.org.
