More than 100 community members attended the Chino Valley Champion’s open house and ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate its new location at 13617 12th St., Unit B, in Chino.
Officials from the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, who presided over the ceremony, noted that the Champion was the first business enterprise in Chino Valley, founded by Richard Gird.
In the debut issue dated Nov. 11, 1887, editor John Wasson said, “Here is the Chino Valley Champion. It is here to stay.”
The Champion has been in continuous publication for 135 years.
Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa, upon recognizing owner Will Fleet and the Champion staff, stated, “May you continue for another 100 years.”
Chino Hills Mayor Peter Rogers said the dissemination of news and information through the Champion is very important for the region.
“Most communities are not so fortunate to have this means of local communication,” he said.
Mr. Fleet purchased the Champion in 2017 from the late Allen McCombs, who bought the paper on Oct. 1, 1956.
The Chino Valley Champion is not only the oldest business in Chino but is the oldest newspaper in San Bernardino County to operate under the same name.
The Champion is also the only founding member of the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce (joined July 25, 1913) that is still a member to this day, according to Zeb Welborn, Chamber president.
Mr. Fleet, a Chamber board member who has continued the tradition, said he is grateful to the Chamber, local folks and community leaders who attended the grand opening.
After the presentation, residents took tours of the office and enjoyed food from Las Brisas Restaurant in Chino.
Insurance broker Peter Joseph of Chino Hills won the Champion’s drawing to receive four free quarter-page ads valued at $3,000.
Visitors enjoyed looking at photos displayed on the newsroom wall depicting Richard Gird and Mr. McCombs side by side, a framed edition of the first Champion dated Nov. 11, 1887, black-and-white photos of former Champion office buildings, and a framed business license from the City of Chino Hills with the number “001.”
Mr. McCombs wanted the Champion to receive the first business license in Chino Hills upon the city’s incorporation in 1991.
