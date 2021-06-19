Graphic designer Mike Zielinski has been hired by the Champion as a page designer.
The Chicago-born native lives in Chino Hills with his wife Polly.
Mr. Zielinski is also an advertising copywriter and photographer. He is the author of “A Family in a Decade,” a personal memoir of growing up in the suburbs during the 1960s. His hobbies include playing the electric guitar, 1960s sports cars and popular culture from that era, photography and going for walks with their dogs “Bokchoy” and “Oreo.”
