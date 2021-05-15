The controversy that arose when vendors began selling apparel with political messages against President Biden, some containing expletives, prompted the City of Chino Hills to hasten the drafting of a new sidewalk vendor ordinance it had been working on.
The ordinance, designed to protect minors from the public display of harmful material, is expected to be presented to the city council within the next few weeks.
Residents raised concerns when pop-up vendors displayed large banners and hoisted flags containing expletives against President Biden at two busy intersections in Chino Hills.
Under the awning was a table displaying T-shirts, apparel, and flags for sale.
The owner of the pop-ups acquired a business license from the city in April under the name Brown & Associates of Los Angeles.
“A lot of residents have reached out to us in the last couple of weeks,” said Councilwoman Cynthia Moran during Tuesday’s council meeting. “We’re all on the same page on this.”
She referred to a new ordinance in Mission Viejo that protects children from the type of language that was displayed in Chino Hills.
According to the ordinance, sidewalk vendors selling merchandise must block from public view the bottom portion (two-thirds) of any vulgar or profane word, depiction, photo or graphic, or face a citation of up to $500.
Councilwoman Moran said the city needs to make a concerted effort to protect children from the type of language that was openly displayed on street intersections.
According to city spokesperson Nicole Freeman, a law (Senate Bill 946) that went into effect in January 2019 prohibits local jurisdictions from banning sidewalk vendors.
Previous to 2018, local agencies were allowed to adopt requirements regulating any type of sidewalk vending, Ms. Freeman said.
“With the passage of SB 946, the current section of the city’s municipal code pertaining to sidewalk vendors is no longer enforceable,” she said. “Therefore, the city cannot cite, fine, or prosecute a sidewalk vendor for any violation.”
Ms. Freeman said jurisdictions can no longer prohibit a sidewalk vendor from operating within specific parts of the public right-of-way and can only implement restrictions directly related to health, safety, or welfare concerns.
The city is also unable to prohibit stationary street vendors in commercial zones unless they are impeding Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) access, she said.
Mayor Brian Johsz said the state legislature changed the law in an attempt to keep cities from placing restrictions on street vendors, “namely food carts.”
Mayor Johsz said SB 946 is yet another example of the state taking away the city’s ability to make decisions.
“This city council continues to push back against efforts to take local control away from us,” he said. “Much like the state’s imposition of new housing units on Chino Hills, the state yet again ties our hands regarding most street vendors.”
Ms. Freeman said until the new code is adopted, the city can only legally enforce the following issues:
•vendors selling food that is not pre-packaged such as hot dogs and cut fruit.
•vendors who are obstructing the sidewalk in a way that would prohibit a disabled person to pass.
•vendors who are located in the center median.
The City of Mission Viejo came up with its ordinance after similar political messages with expletives against the President began popping up on busy street corners.
Residents began complaining to the city council and the ordinance was developed.
It went into effect in January of this year.
Resident Jim Gallagher stated in an email to the council that Chino Hills is a family-oriented community with a variety of religious faiths and diversity of political and social opinions.
“One thing I think we can all agree on is that most of us do not appreciate hateful, threatening or harmful expressions,” he said.
“We value that our community’s children are not exposed, as much as we can help it, to those forms of expression, even though protected.”
