The City of Chino Hills has announced an additional round of grant funding for businesses—this time for businesses that employ 35 or fewer employees.
The last round was limited to employees with five or fewer people.
Grants will be awarded between $5,000 and $10,000 through the city with money provided by the CARES Act.
Applications will be accepted from Monday, Nov. 30 through Monday, Dec. 14.
Businesses must retain or create at least one permanent full-time position for a low-income employee and demonstrate an economic loss due to the pandemic.
Grant funds can only be used for working capital such as rent, payroll, utilities, or inventory. Funds may not be used for building improvements, refinancing debt or the payment of delinquent taxes.
The application and details may be found at chinohills.org/businessgrant.
For assistance, call 364-2717 or email communityser vices@chinohills.org with the subject line “Business Grant Program.”
