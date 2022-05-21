Don Lugo LEAD Program hosts senior banquet night
Submitted photo

 Don Lugo High School seniors in the Lugo Engineering and Design (L.E.A.D.) Program held their senior banquet on Monday night.  The engineering seniors work year-long projects in the Engineering Design and Development class.  This year’s projects included an automated golf ball tee loader, a self-dispensing toilet paper system that talks when the toilet paper gets low, a baseball glove position specific forming device, and a foot-powered portable clothes washing machine for people who live off the grid or without power.  Included in the picture are Julian Frias, Robbie Valdez, Carlos Arambula, Jayden Herrera, Christopher Garcia, David Vargas, Pete Marquez, Saeed Gomez, Ethan Gererink, Adrian Bautista, Sierra Beltran, Nicole Boskovich, Cecilia Ramirez, Christian Landeros, Joshua Navarrete, Adam Mikdad and teachers David Robinson and William Crisafi.

