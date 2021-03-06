Oliver the Goldendoodle
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

Oliver the Goldendoodle displays “painted” turquoise ears and tail on a walk with his owners Jennifer and Antonio Canal of Chino. Ms. Canal said they got bored during the quarantine and ordered non-toxic pet-friendly hair dye for dogs. They applied the color about a month ago. It will eventually wash out.

