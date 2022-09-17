The Chino Civic Center Master Plan will not be discussed at Tuesday’s City Council meeting to allow staff more time for additional work, Chino spokesperson Vivian Castro said.
The council approved the additional work on Sept. 6 which includes documentation, new site plan views, and a cost estimate.
The item will likely be on the agenda for the second meeting in October, she said.
The $355 million project includes a $51.4 million city hall, a $25.3 million senior center, and a $27 million performing arts center.
The project is planned to be primarily funded through a one-half percent sales tax increase if Chino voters approve the measure at a future election. It will be built in four phases over the next 30 to 40 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.