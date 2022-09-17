The Chino Civic Center Master Plan will not be discussed at Tuesday’s City Council meeting to allow staff more time for additional work, Chino spokesperson Vivian Castro said.  

The council approved the additional work on Sept. 6 which includes documentation, new site plan views, and a cost estimate.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.