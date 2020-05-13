Oakland teenagers jailed Wednesday morning after police pursuit from Chino Hills to Pomona

A trio of Oakland teenagers were jailed Wednesday morning after leading Chino Hills deputies on a police pursuit that came to an end when the suspects’ car crashed into a pole in Pomona.
The identities of the teens – two boys ages 14 and 15 and a 17-year-old girl—were not released because of their ages.
They were booked into the San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall.
The teens will be held at the facility, pending an appearance in court, said Deputy D. Emery.
Deputies saw a car at 6:30 a.m. that had been reported stolen during a carjacking in Oakland near the intersection of Boys Republic Drive and Grand Avenue in Chino Hills.
When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped away.
The chase made its way on the northbound 71 Freeway into Pomona but ended when the vehicle crashed into the pole on Mission Boulevard.
“Two suspects were initially apprehended and a third was later apprehended due to the observations of a witness,” Deputy Emery said.
He said the 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl were in Chino Hills to pick up the 14-year-old boy, who was a runaway and on probation for felony evading, the deputy said.
The 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of felony evading and possession of a stolen vehicle and the 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.
The 14-year-old was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle. His Probation Officer was notified, Deputy Emery said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000.
