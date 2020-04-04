Police in Hemet jailed a 35-year-old transient March 24 on suspicion of stealing mail from the blue mailboxes located outside several U.S. Post Office locations, including the Chino Hills branch at 14071 Peyton Drive.
Stephen Michael Brayley was booked on $45,000 bail at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta on several charges including forgery, burglary, possession of a controlled substance, possession of fictitious checks, impersonation and grand theft.
He is scheduled to appear in a Murrieta Southwest Justice Center court room on Friday, April 10, jail records show.
Riverside County Gang Task Force officers stopped the driver of a car at 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Florida Avenue in Hemet and arrested the driver after officers learned he had outstanding warrants for grand theft and counterfeiting, according to Hemet Police.
More than 340 personal checks, cashier’s checks, money orders, savings bonds and other documents not belonging to the suspect were found.
“There was evidence of identity theft, check fraud and grand theft,” Hemet police stated in a news release. “A small amount of methamphetamine was also recovered.”
Hemet police said the suspect likely took the items from the Chino Hills Post Office, the Hardman Post Office at 5172 Arlington Ave., Riverside; San Jacinto Post Office at 315 E. Esplande Ave.; Moreno Valley Post Office at 23580 Alessandro Ave.; and the Palm Desert Post Office at 74801 Howley Lane East.
“Among the numerous stolen checks were several savings bonds belonging to a young man by the name of Tyler,” Hemet police reported. “Tyler’s grandmother had been saving the savings bonds for him so he could put it towards the purchase of a car.”
Police said Tyler and his mother drove from Cathedral City to Hemet to reclaim the savings bonds.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Hemet Police Department at (951) 765-2400.
