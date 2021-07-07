Two people were killed and a woman suffered serious injuries early Wednesday morning after a car landed in a backyard pool in the 3600 block of Alicia Way in Chino, according to the Chino Police Department.
The crash was reported at 2:19 a.m.
A 21-year-old woman, who was reportedly the driver, died at the scene.
A 27-year-old man was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced dead, Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
A third person in the car - a 23-year-old female - was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the sergeant said.
The car struck a center median at Schaefer and East End avenues, went airborne through bushes, and landed upside down inside the pool, Sgt. Jacquez said.
The three people inside the car were ejected, the sergeant added.
"The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation," Sgt. Jacquez said. "We are trying to determine if drugs or alcohol, or speed, were factors in the crash."
Anyone with information can call Chino Police Department at (909) 628-1234.
