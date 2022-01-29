Denny Lyman

Denny Lyman, senior maintenance worker for Chino Hills, was recognized by the Chino Hills City Council on Tuesday for 33 years of service. His last day on the job was Jan. 28. Mr. Lyman could be seen driving the big green tractor all over town for weed abatement. He became an employee in 1989, before the city incorporated. He worked closely with the late Helen McCoy to provide maintenance for the arenas at what is now the McCoy Equestrian Center. He played a key role in the city’s fire prevention efforts. Mr. Lyman is known for being humble and dedicated to his work. He will travel and spend time with his two children and four grandchildren.

