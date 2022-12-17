Christmas bike
ride today
The BOBie Cycling Club is offering a family-friendly Christmas lights bike ride at 6 p.m. today (Dec. 17) where bicyclists are invited to form a bike train and visit decorated houses in Chino. The community is invited to meet at the Mountain Village Center, 12867 Mountain Ave., between Starbucks and Clark’s Nutrition.
The slow ride will make frequent stops. Bicyclists are encouraged to play Christmas music and wear warm holiday attire. Information: meetup.com/BOBie_Cycling_Club/events/281106230/.
Winter wonderland at State Park
A Winter Wonderland will be presented from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Dec. 17) and Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center at 4500 Carbon Canyon Road in Brea.
A parking fee is required.
The “snow-covered” trail and trees will be decorated with a Christmas theme.
Holiday craft
boutique
A holiday boutique will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today (Dec. 17) at the Club House of Park East Estates, 13600 Van Horn Circle East, in Chino.
The event will include vendors and homemade crafts.
Light refreshments, hot chocolate, and coffee will be served.
Spark of Love
toy drive
Chino Valley Fire District will collect new and unwrapped toys for its Spark of Love toy drive at its headquarters and seven fire stations through Saturday, Dec. 24.
Stations in Chino are located at 5078 Schaefer Ave., 7550 Kimball Ave., 12220 Ramona Ave., and 5980 Riverside Drive.
Chino Hills stations are located at 5551 Butterfield Ranch Road, 16231 Canon Lane (Carbon Canyon), and 13707 Peyton Drive.
The fire district headquarters is located at 14011 City Center Drive in the Chino Hills Government Center.
Toy donations will be distributed to Chino Valley charities and organizations.
Suggested donations are earphones, gift cards, cell phone cases, sunglasses, skateboards, scooters, basketballs, footballs, blow dryers and other hot iron tools.
Information: Chino Valley Fire, (909) 902-5260 or chinovalleyfire.org.
Food kits
available
The City of Chino in partnership with Feeding America will provide food distributions from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Food kits are available through the Senior Mobile Pantry Program to all ages.
Proof of income and senior status is not required. Food kits include fruit, vegetables, protein and more. Information: (909) 334-3271.
