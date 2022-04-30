A panel presentation on how to get help for a loved one with a mental illness will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 at Inland Hills Church, 14670 Ramona Ave. in Chino.
The discussion will also include support and resources for family members and caregivers of persons with mental illness.
Representatives from the following groups will speak: Chino Human Services, Project HOPE from the Chino Valley Unified School District, the National Association of Mental Illness chapters of Pomona Valley and San Bernardino, and Chino Police Department’s Quality of Life.
People of all faiths are invited.
Information: (909) 393-1577.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.