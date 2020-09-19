Delays have slowed down the building of Goddard School approved by the Chino Hills Planning Commission almost three years ago but construction is again moving forward on the southwest corner of Pomona Rincon Road and Picasso Drive. A previously anticipated September completion date has been moved to the end of the year. The 10,587-square-foot facility will include a daycare and preschool for ages 6 weeks to 5 years old directly across the street (Picasso) from Chino Hills High School. Rincon Consultants of Ventura conducted an environmental review including a noise study, biological assessment, cultural resource study, and traffic impact analysis. The Goddard School has more than 400 franchised schools in 36 states and was founded in 1983 by Lois Goddard Haines to better the lives of children and their families who required childcare.

