Approximately 2,000 linear feet of Woodview Road in Chino Hills, west of Pipeline Avenue, will be repaved in the first phase of a two-part project to improve the arterial that is deteriorating in many areas.
The road will be completely closed to through-traffic between Pipeline Avenue and Peyton Drive until May 19.
The pavement will be ground two inches and a two-inch overlay will be applied.
Phase two improvements for the rest of the road will take place in fiscal year 2020-21.
Message boards have been placed to notify the public and a detour is available.
The $93,309 project was awarded to Copp Contracting, Inc. of Buena Park with funding provided by the gas tax and community facilities district 5.
