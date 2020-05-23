Chino now has 657 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six deaths, according to county statistics released Thursday.
Chino’s count includes San Bernardino County residents at the California Institution for Men and the California Institution for Women, both in Chino. County Supervisor Chairman Curt Hagman, whose Fourth District includes Chino and Chino Hills, told the Chino City Council Tuesday night that he is trying to get the city’s numbers and the prison numbers separated, at the request of city leaders, including Chino City Manager Matt Ballantyne.
This time last week, Chino had 389 cases and six deaths.
Chino Hills
Chino Hills has 90 confirmed coronavirus cases and two deaths, according to the county.
This time last week, the county reported that Chino Hills had two deaths and 77 positive cases.
Data used to produce the coronavirus count is updated daily from the California disease reporting and surveillance system, but is considered preliminary and subject to change as a result of ongoing investigations being conducted by the Department of Public Health, county officials state on the county’s COVID-19 “dashboard.”
County numbers
There were 3,984 positive cases countywide, which is 8.6 percent of the 46,285 tested so far as of Thursday.
There are 164 deaths attributed to the virus, which is 4.3 percent of the county’s reported cases.
The same time last week, there were 3,189 positive cases and 139 deaths countywide.
Other cities
Other confirmed positive cases and deaths in the county as of early Friday morning are: Adelanto 44 cases, 2 death; Apple Valley 44 cases, 2 deaths; Barstow 13 cases, 2 deaths; Big Bear City 3 cases, 0 deaths; Big Bear Lake 6 cases, 0 deaths; Bloomington 46 cases, 3 deaths; Blue Jay, 1 death; Colton 170 cases, 14 deaths; Crestline 13 cases, 1 death; Fontana 417 cases, 11 deaths; Fort Irwin 2 cases, 0 deaths; Grand Terrace 18 cases, 1 death; Hesperia 88 cases, 1 death; Highland 97 cases, 3 deaths; Joshua Tree 15 cases, 2 deaths; Loma Linda 61 cases, 0 deaths; Mentone 17 cases, 1 death; Montclair 69 cases, 4 deaths; Morongo Valley 6 cases, 0 deaths; Oak Hills 17 cases, 0 deaths; Ontario 334 cases, 13 deaths; Phelan 12 cases, 0 deaths; Rancho Cucamonga 172 cases, 8 deaths; Redlands 213 cases, 23 deaths; Rialto 174 cases, 5 deaths; Rimforest 1 case, 0 deaths; Running Springs 4 cases, 0 deaths; San Bernardino 459 cases, 6 deaths; Twentynine Palms 7 cases, 0 deaths; Upland 121 cases, 10 deaths; Victorville 145 cases, 6 deaths; Wrightwood 2 cases, 0 deaths; Yucaipa 199 cases, 25 deaths; Yucca Valley 15 cases, 1 death; undetermined locations 233 cases, 1 death.
Cities not listed have no cases, according to the county, which has been revising previous numbers up or down, depending on new testing and additional, more accurate information received about persons testing for coronavirus.
