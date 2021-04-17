A 60,000-square-foot two-story administrative building for the Chino Valley Unified School District is being proposed for construction on 4.6 acres at 13461 Ramona Ave., north of Buena Vista Continuation High School.
The Chino Planning Commission on Monday will review a zoning amendment and an environmental study submitted by Yorba XC, LLC to develop the vacant parcel.
The proposal includes a 325,300-square-foot industrial building on 14.2 acres fronting Yorba Avenue between Schaefer and Chino avenues.
An environmental report for the project is on the City of Chino website, cityofchi no.org.
The Chino Valley school board in February 2020 approved an agreement with Xebec Building Company to construct the administration building at no cost to the district in exchange for allowing the builder to construct a warehouse on the land with no lease payments for 66 years.
The developer would be responsible for all costs associated with developing and constructing the two buildings, including environmental studies, street improvements, utility tie-ins and entitlements.
The bus yard is expected to remain at 5130 Riverside Drive in Chino where the district office and school board chambers have been located since 1980.
•In other business, the planning commission will review a request from The Austin Co. for Wing Lee Farms to expand operations of the Wing Lee Farms poultry slaughterhouse located at 13625 Yorba Ave.
The existing facility includes a 30,197-square-foot main processing building and a 2,414-square-foot receiving building within the general industrial zoning district. An environmental report can be viewed on cityofchino.org.
