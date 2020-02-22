The Chino City Council on Tuesday night approved plans and specifications for construction of traffic signal modifications for three intersections near four shopping centers.
The council also authorized to advertise for a contractor for the projects.
To be modified with upgraded traffic signal equipment, traffic signal rewiring, installation of new conduit and accessible pedestrian facilities are traffic signals at the intersections of:
●Philadelphia Street at Town Square, which is located near the Chino Town Square shopping center that includes Target, Burlington and Ross Dress for Less stores; and Chino Promenade, that includes Cinemark Movies 8 and the Automobile Club of Southern California.
●Grand Avenue at Spectrum East and Grand Avenue at Spectrum West, which are located near the Spectrum Marketplace that includes Target, TJ Maxx and Michael’s; and Spectrum Towne Center, which includes Walmart, Sam’s Club and In-N-Out Burger.
The cost of the Philadelphia and Town Square intersection traffic signal modifications is expected to be $338,600, and $566,600 for the Grand Avenue projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.