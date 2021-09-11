‘Drop Dead’ brings comedy to Chino

Having been shut down by COVID, the Chino Community Theatre feels laughter is the best medicine and chose the play “Drop Dead” to welcome back a patient audience.
The play is directed by Toni Lynd and includes a cast of 10 award-winning actors, many of whom are theatre favorites.
Written by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore, the comedy is about a group of has-been actors who plan to revive their careers in a British murder mystery directed by the “wonder child of the Broadway stage” Victor Le Pewe, a psychotic, twitchy megalomanic.
During a dress rehearsal, the set falls apart, props break, and somebody is murdered.
The killer remains on the loose during the opening night performance, where the remaining actors must save the show and their careers, solve the mystery, and stay alive for the curtain call.
Performances are at the Seventh Street Theatre in Chino at 8 p.m. today (Sept. 11), Sept. 17, 18, 24, and 25; and at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 12 and 19.
General admission is $18; seniors and students are $15.
The theater is located at 13123 Seventh St.
Information: (909) 590-1149. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or by visiting chinocommunitytheatre.org.
