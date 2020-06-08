A federal judge in Atlanta sentenced a 45-year-old Chino Hills man to 13 years and 11 months in prison Monday after he pled guilty to mail fraud and two counts of felony theft by defrauding business owners across the country to pay more than $10 million in advanced fees for business loans, falsely claiming he was a member of the Moroccan Royal Family.
Hassan Ra El was also ordered to pay $5.51 million in restitution and have three years of supervised release after serving his time in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office North District of Georgia.
“The defendant has been held responsible for his elaborate advance fee loan scheme that took advantage of individuals and businesses that hoped to raise needed capital,” said Byuang Pak, U.S. Attorney in the North District of Georgia office. “We encourage consumers and business owners to be careful about whom they enter business relationships with and to scrutinize websites and marketing materials carefully for any indication of fraud.”
Mr. Pak said Mr. El claimed he was a wealthy investor, a member of the Moroccan Royal Family and had access to the royal family’s funds that he could use for business loans.
“Mr. El created fraudulent documentation showing that insurance companies were offering default insurance policies on the loans,” Mr. Pak said. “Mr. El convinced prospective loan applicants that they had to pay default insurance fees, typically 10 percent of the loan amount before the loans would fund. When the loans failed to fund, Mr. El used fees from later loan applicants to partially refund fees from previous loan applicants.”
The suspect also crated fraudulent bank statements that showed either he, or companies he claimed to control, had millions of dollars in bank accounts, Mr. Pak said.
Fraudulent email accounts were also created that would show insurance executives had approved the loans.
“Mr. El used fees from loan applicants to fund his lifestyle, pay his living expenses, and to rent high-end automobiles, including a Ferrari, Range Rover and Lamborghini,” Mr. Pak said.
None of the loans promised by Mr. El, or his companies, were funded, causing applicants to lose more than $5 million, he added.
Mr. El was previously convicted in 2006 on two felony counts of theft in Douglas County, Georgia for defrauding loan clients.
After his conviction, he changed his name from Rasheem Harrson Crockett to Hassan Ra El and continue to defraud business owners who were seeking capital, Mr. Pak said.
The case was investigated by U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Mr. Pak said.
