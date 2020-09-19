The City of Chino Community Services Department offers activities for ages youth to seniors 50 and above with online exercise classes, education, sports activities, pop-up movies and more.
Some are free, and others are fee-based.
Information and registration, apmactivecommuni ties.com/cityofchinogov/home or call 334-3258.
To receive information via email though the Healthy Chino newsletter, send an email address to HealthyChino@cityofchino.com.
