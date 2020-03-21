The Champion Family and our community is quite concerned about the ongoing spread of COVID-19 and the ramifications it has on our customers and the wonderful individuals we have the honor of working with every day. We would like to share with you all a few things of importance that may impact you.
Let us begin by stating The Champion is still open for business. As we take all the necessary precautions outlined by the CDC and the San Bernardino County Public Health Department, we understand that there are various needs our community has that require our services.
We are here to help you keep your business running and communicate your messages.
If you have people that need information about the ongoing crisis, we want to help get that information to them.
All of our services are running and, together, we want to help you in any way possible.
During the coronavirus crisis, Champion Newspapers (Chino Champion, Chino Hills Champion) will reduce our office hours to three days a week: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
We encourage all of our friends in the community to conduct as much business as possible by phone or email to help reduce spread of the virus.
If you must be here in person, we are here at your service during the hours posted above. We can always be reached via the main office phone number 909-628-5501.
Important email addresses:
News : news@championnewspapers.com
Legals: legalads@championnewspapers.com
Obituaries: kmadrid@championnewspapers.com
Classified: mfaundez@championnewspapers.com
Business office: srojas@championnewspapers.com
