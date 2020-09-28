A false report to the Chino Police Department Monday morning about multiple people that had been shot inside a Benson Avenue home prompted a police response, but officers said no crime took place.
Officers were called at 7:44 a.m. to the 13000 block of Benson Avenue, just south of Riverside Drive, on a report of a shots fired call, said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
“The reporting party, Gabriel Mendez, stated multiple subjects had been shot inside the residence,” the sergeant said. “Officers evacuated the family members from the residence who stated Mr. Mendez was making nonsensical statements and was possibly under the influence of unknown drugs.”
No injuries were reported.
“Mr. Mendez remained inside the residence and was being cared for by his family. Officers cleared the scene without incident,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
