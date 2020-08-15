San Bernardino County is experiencing a rabid bat problem with nine infected animals, including four confirmed within the past three weeks in Rancho Cucamonga, Fontana, and Apple Valley.
San Bernardino County Public Health is urging the public to stay away and protect themselves and their pets from any unfamiliar, stray or wild animals.
“Rabies is almost always fatal in humans once symptoms begin,” Dr. Erin Gustafson, County Interim Health Officer, said “It is important to seek medical attention as soon as possible for any animal bites or possible rabies exposure.”
County officials said there are several ways to prevent rabies exposure, which includes not feeding, touching, harassing, or providing any shelter for any unfamiliar, wild, or stray animals. Also make sure to vaccinate, neuter, or spay your pets, along with not letting them run loose.
Residents can protect their homes from the deadly disease by making sure to keep trash cans tightly closed, avoid storing food outside, bat proof the home, and teach children to never approach unfamiliar animals.
Information, (800) 472-5609.
